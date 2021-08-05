SHOCKING! I was treated like a farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly: Shalini on her marriage with Yo Yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Honey Singh gained fame in the Bollywood industry. He has many of his hit rap songs. He has a great fan following. After popular singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also known as Hirdesh Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar filed a police complaint against him for alleged domestic violence under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. His wife has made some shocking confessions against the singer and his family. As per the media reports Shalini has alleged that she was treated like a 'farm animal shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly by her own husband and his family. They would beat her up and threaten her with physical harm.

Shalini Talwar also mentioned that Yo Yo Honey Singh's family used to assault her physically. This was going on for long 10 years. She was broken physically and mentally by them. Shalini also made some shocking allegations that her husband tried to hide their marriage from the public glare. She on sharing her personal incident said husband did not wear his wedding ring, became intimate with several other women and also beat her up in one instance for thinking that she must have made their wedding pictures public. She used to be in a total bad state.

She did not stop here but also opened up and stated that her father-in-law had once walked into her room in a drunken condition while she was changing clothes and tried to touch her chest. This was indeed very cheap for her. Shalini Talwar has now asked the court to ask her husband to pay Rs 10 crore as interim compensation along with paying her rent of Rs 5 lakh every month for her residence in Delhi. The Court has also now issued a notice to singer HoneySingh to file his reply by August 28, 2021.

Talking about the court advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap, from law firm Karanjawala & Co., had appeared on behalf of Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar regarding the case. The court has also passed interim orders in favour of the 'Blue Eyes' singer's wife. In the year 2014 that Honey Singh had introduced his wife to the audience. She showed her up in an episode of the reality show India's Raw Star. The revelation that the singer had already tied the knot with Talwar had surprised many of his fans at that time.

The audience is totally upset to see all this happen and wish for his wife to get justice. Many are waiting for more updates on this particular case.

Credits- Filmi Beat

