Shocking! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for imitating the character Janice Hosenstein from Friends; Netizens call her ‘Bakri’

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved actresses from the new generation, over time the actress has created a separate fan base for herself not only with her amazing acting contribution but with her sizzling looks.

No doubt in a very less span of time she has been ruling the hearts of millions. Also, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently actor Varun Dhawan dropped a video of Janhvi Kapoor where the actress was seen imitating one of the famous characters of the serial Friends, Janice Hosenstein.

The video is getting cute responses from the fans, but a few people did not like the imitation of the actress and have started trolling her.

As we can see, netizens are saying that her imitation is more like a goat. Whereas many people are commenting that this is her real Talent just like Ananya Panday.

The upcoming movie of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is titled Baawal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The pair is currently shooting for the movie.

