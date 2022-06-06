Shocking! Kubbra Sait has been a victim of sexual abuse

MUMBAI: Kubbra Sait is known for her roles in Sultan, Ready, and City Of Life. She gained widespread recognition for her performance as Kukoo on the first season of Netflix original show Sacred Games. She also portrayed the role of Phara Keaen in the Apple TV+ show Foundation. Winner of India’s Best Female Emcee Award, Kubbra Sait is one of the most admired and celebrated anchors in the live entertainment business.

She Sait has come up with her memoir titled, ‘Open Book: Not quite a Memoir’, where the actress has confessed that she has been a victim of sexual abuse as a teenager.

In her book, Kubbra revealed that she was abused by her ‘uncle’ who her family thought was an ‘angel’. The actress also added that she endured the abuse at a young age in order to save her family from being ‘destroyed’.

Kubbra wrote in the book that she was just 17 years old when she got embroiled in the ‘greatest tragedy’ known to her. Kubbra mentioned regularly visiting a Bangalore restaurant with her family, when the owner became close to both her and her brother, Danish. The actress stated that he even helped their mother with her ‘financial woes’. Kubbra said that soon after his help, the man started sexually abusing her. He also insisted that she should not call him :

Kubbra wrote in her book, “When Mumma sighed at the reprieve that cash provided, I sighed too. Just then, a hand slid to the back seat of the car where I was sitting and slid up my dress. X, who was no longer my uncle, smiled as he rubbed my thigh. I was numb in that moment… He started frequenting our home, and Mumma would laugh with and cook for him. In front of her, he would kiss my cheek and say, ‘Oh my Kubrati, you’re my favourite little one’. Although uncomfortable, I kept quiet.”

Further she spoke in detail about the incident of her first sexual assault. She wrote that X took her to a hotel, where he stroked her face, before kissing her lips. She said she was shocked and confused, but could not utter a word. “This was not supposed to happen, but it was happening. I should have screamed, but I could not. I should have run for help, but I was shell-shocked. The kiss grew. He convinced me it was what I wanted, that it would make me feel better. He kept repeating it until I felt deafened, and then he unbuckled his trousers. I was unsure of what exactly was happening, but I remember thinking, I am losing my virginity. It was a big deal, but it was also my shameful secret,” Kubbra wrote.

According to the actress, her mother was oblivious to everything happening between X and her daughter, and would scold her for supposedly fighting with X, when he refused to help the family.

Not just Kubbra, earlier, actresses namely Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Jasmin Bhasin have also spoken about how people have tried to molest them.

