Shocking! Manav Kaul recalls the time he mistakenly became a suspect in Gulshan Kumar murder case

MUMBAI :Actor Manav Kaul has worked in several films and television shows, some made by production house T-Series Films, led by Bhushan Kumar. However, there was a time when he had mistakenly become a suspect in 1997 murder case of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The actor reveals that someone in his residential society back then misunderstood him and his friend’s activities.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manav details what had happened back then. He said, “We were five people who used to stay in Dahisar and since we didn’t have much money, we would stay awake till 2am, have tea and sleep. The next day we could skip breakfast and wake up late and directly have lunch."

The Tumhari Sulu actor revealed what led to the confusion. “The entire day we would walk around studios and Film City and meet people and then come back at night. So someone who lived in our society found it suspicious that these five men come back late at night, gamble and then next day will get ready and leave. So they complained,” recalled Manav.

Gulshan Kumar died on August 12, 1997 when he was shot several times outside Jiteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Mumbai. The late T-Series founder was a regular visitor of the temple.

The actor clearly remembers the night when the police surrounded their room as he said, “So one night we were playing cards and suddenly the police surrounded our house and they entered and directly asked, “Gulshan Kumar ko kisne maara (Who killed Gulshan Kumar)?” I found it a bit funny but 2-3 other people got scared and they took us to Dahisar police station.”

When asked if this scared him, Manav said, “At that time, I felt this is how Mumbai welcomed me."

