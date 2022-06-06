Shocking! Maniesh Paul gets massively trolled for his behaviour; netizens are saying, "Ek movie mil gayi to itna bhav badh gaya"

Maniesh Paul is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for his recent public appearance. Netizens are complaining about him not clicking a picture with a fan and showing attitude.
movie_image: 
Shocking! Maniesh Paul get massively trolled on this behaviour, netizens are saying Ek movie mein itna attitude aur ego a Gaya

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul has been winning the hearts of fans with his acting and anchoring contribution. No doubt he is loved for his amazing comic timing while anchoring. Maniesh Paul is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Dharma Production movie titled Jugjugg Jeeyo, which has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

Now, his recent public appearance at the airport has grabbed the attention of fans.

No doubt Maniesh looks handsome, but this public appearance of the actor is getting some negative comments from fans on social media. They are irked with him for not clicking a picture with a fan. Check out the comments below.

Netizens are saying, ‘Ek movie mil gayi to itna bhav badh gaya’. They are commenting that the actor has attitude and ego problems now.

What are your views on this video of Maniesh Paul and these comments by netizens? Let us know in the comment section below.

Are you excited to see Maniesh Paul in Jugjugg Jeeyo?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

