Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee expresses concern over lack of independent content on OTT platforms; Says ‘It’s a sad development’

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee expressed his disappointment on Friday about the lack of guidance that streaming services offer to independent filmmakers, saying that fresh perspectives need to be encouraged and given an opportunity. The actor stated at a panel discussion at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that while streaming services were first supporting independent filmmakers in India, they are now prioritizing blockbuster movies.

“One thing that all streaming services started with initially was that they were making independent cinema but that got lost somewhere. For some reason, it has gone down completely and now we see blockbuster films making their way big time. But the independent cinema movement that started and was getting such mentorship from the OTT platforms, is gone. And that is a very sad development,” Manoj Bajpayee stated.

He highlighted that the Indian film industry cannot progress without independent cinema. He added, “We will only grow in terms of money but we will not grow as creative people. New voices should be applauded and given platforms. I think they were doing so beautifully well earlier.”

According to Manoj Bajpayee, independent movies would never receive the kind of funding that blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, or Tiger 3 do. The actor mentioned, “It can’t stand a chance and if you’re giving shows at 9 am for an independent film, it will never do well. It will fall flat. I really request from this stage to all these platforms that they should revive that mentorship.”

The famous OTT series The Family Man, co-created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK with Ajpayee, also agreed to. Nidimoru said, “Earlier, all these films were directly made or shown on OTT. Now it is a clause that it has to play in theatres and only then we will take it.”

Krishna continued, “This is happening worldwide right now. There used to be a time when there would be a film and then there would be an OTT movie. But The Russo Brothers made The Gray Man for Netflix and it is as big as any theatrical film. So now every film is a big film.”

The International Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime and Hunt for Veerappan's producer, Apoorva Bakshi, stated that streamers are investing a lot of money in creating blockbusters. She mentioned, “There is no safe home left for independent films and that is happening because a lot of resources are going into the blockbusters. I believe independents help filmmakers to become better show creators and directors.” Being an independent filmmaker, according to Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, taught them how to be self-sufficient.

He said, “We didn’t know anyone in the industry, we taught ourselves. So this whole package of indie cinema gave us the confidence that wherever you give us, we can make a film, irrespective of the budget and the stars. I think that’s what still keeps us going. you won’t get everything you want”.

“You kind of adapt then, I think jugaad is the word. You somehow get the job done and that’s how we started making films… Then this OTT and series concept came to India. We were fans of the shows from the West but nobody knew how to make a series in India. I think that jugaad mentality and idea of going back and figuring out how it is done, that came in handy,” he added.

Credit- The Indian Express