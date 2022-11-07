Shocking! “Nasha karke aaya hai lagta hai” Netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor as he waits for his wife Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the airport to pick up his wife Alia Bhatt. However, he got some unhealthy comments on his sitting style and look. Check out the comments coming from the side of the netizens.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 14:05
movie_image: 
Shocking! “Nasha karke aaya hai lagta” Netizens trolls Ranbir Kapoor as was waiting for his wife Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry. Over time with his amazing contribution and looks, the actor has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Recently the actor was spotted at the airport as he arrived to pick up his wife Alia Bhatt. The actor was seen waiting in the car for Alia Bhatt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This video has grabbed the attention of fans. It has garnered some cute comments like how a husband is waiting for his wife. However, a section of social media users have trolled him for his sitting style.

ALSO READ – (Sanya Malhotra shares secret of tackling challenging scenes in 'Hit')

Check out the comments below

As we can see many people are commenting on the sitting style of the actor Ranbir Kapoor, they are saying that why is he sitting like that. Whereas we can see many people have commented that he must be drunk.

What are your views on this cute gesture of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

It has been a long gap since the fans have seen the actor Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming project of the actor ‘Shamshera’, which is all set to hit the big screen on the 22nd July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Sanya Malhotra shares secret of tackling challenging scenes in 'Hit')

Ranbir Kapoor RANBIR KAPOOR FANS RANBIR KAPOOR TROLL Alia Bhatt Ranlia Shamshera Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 14:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MTV Roadies 18: Exclusive! “Working with Sonu Sood has been the best experience; he is so different from Ranvijay” - Roadies 18 winner Nandini
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Danger! Sai shocked to see Pakhi’s NEW avatar
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Abhimanyu breaks down after receiving MRI reports
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Challenge! Malini to exploit Banni’s past
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  ...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Harshvardhan steps out of the Birla house
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason
MUMBAI: The Delhi Police special cell said on Sunday that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has killed Sidhu Moose...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason
Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason
Latest Video