Shocking! “Nasha karke aaya hai lagta hai” Netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor as he waits for his wife Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry. Over time with his amazing contribution and looks, the actor has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Recently the actor was spotted at the airport as he arrived to pick up his wife Alia Bhatt. The actor was seen waiting in the car for Alia Bhatt.

This video has grabbed the attention of fans. It has garnered some cute comments like how a husband is waiting for his wife. However, a section of social media users have trolled him for his sitting style.

As we can see many people are commenting on the sitting style of the actor Ranbir Kapoor, they are saying that why is he sitting like that. Whereas we can see many people have commented that he must be drunk.

What are your views on this cute gesture of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

It has been a long gap since the fans have seen the actor Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming project of the actor ‘Shamshera’, which is all set to hit the big screen on the 22nd July.

