Shocking! Nawazuddin Siddiqui ready to revoke his petition against ex-wife Aaliya only if he is granted permission to meet his two kids

MUMBAI: Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

The Scared Games actor has now informed Bombay High Court that he would withdraw his habeas corpus claim against Aaliya if he will be allowed to meet his kids.

Previously, Aaliya had recorded her statement with the Versova police station, alleging that the Badlapur actor and his family didn’t give her food, basic amenities or even access to the washroom. She then filed a counter case to Mehrunisa’s complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee

Nawazuddin later said that Aaliya only wanted more money. The actor had shared on his Social media page, “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos." Responding to this, Aaliya had written an open letter where she said that the actor an ‘irresponsible father,’ adding, "You did everything possible in your means to get me arrested and show me your power, but could not succeed.”

Advocate Pradeep Thorat who is representing Nawaz said, “That was the only reason that a habeas corpus was filed. I am aware of the limited relief that I can get in this petition. He has not seen his children physically. This is his limited concern. After that I will withdraw the petition.”

Shikhar Khandelwal, representing Aaliya stated, “My client is willing to settle the matter. But when she is living with the children at the actor's mother's residence, then how is it possible that he does not know where they are? He is very much free to meet his children. He is the one who is not meeting them.”

Pradeep Thorat added, “All concerns as of now are being communicated through lawyers on email, which is basically for demand of money. On the next date of hearing, on March 27, the parties are to meet in the chamber of the judges. We can keep this case after that.”

Trouble between Nawaz and Aaliya started when the latter claimed that Nawazuddin and his family were harassing her.

