Shocking! Nawazuddin Siddiqui ready to revoke his petition against ex-wife Aaliya only if he is granted permission to meet his two kids

The Scared Games actor has now informed Bombay High Court that he would withdraw his habeas corpus claim against Aaliya if he will be allowed to meet his kids. Previously, Aaliya had recorded her statement with the Versova police station, alleging that the Badlapur actor and his family didn’t give her food, basic amenities or even access to the washroom.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 14:50
movie_image: 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

Also Read- Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is happy the actor has finally spoken

The Scared Games actor has now informed Bombay High Court that he would withdraw his habeas corpus claim against Aaliya if he will be allowed to meet his kids. 

Previously, Aaliya had recorded her statement with the Versova police station, alleging that the Badlapur actor and his family didn’t give her food, basic amenities or even access to the washroom. She then filed a counter case to Mehrunisa’s complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee

Nawazuddin later said that Aaliya only wanted more money. The actor had shared on his Social media page, “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos." Responding to this, Aaliya had written an open letter where she said that the actor an ‘irresponsible father,’ adding, "You did everything possible in your means to get me arrested and show me your power, but could not succeed.”

Also Read- Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Initially accepted small roles for survival

Advocate Pradeep Thorat who is representing Nawaz said, “That was the only reason that a habeas corpus was filed. I am aware of the limited relief that I can get in this petition. He has not seen his children physically. This is his limited concern. After that I will withdraw the petition.”

Shikhar Khandelwal, representing Aaliya stated, “My client is willing to settle the matter. But when she is living with the children at the actor's mother's residence, then how is it possible that he does not know where they are? He is very much free to meet his children. He is the one who is not meeting them.”

Pradeep Thorat added, “All concerns as of now are being communicated through lawyers on email, which is basically for demand of money. On the next date of hearing, on March 27, the parties are to meet in the chamber of the judges. We can keep this case after that.”

Trouble between Nawaz and Aaliya started when the latter claimed that Nawazuddin and his family were harassing her.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Hindustantimes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aaliya Siddiqui Sacred Games Heropanti 2 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Badlapur Gangs Of Wasseypur Munna Michael Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 14:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
16 years after 'Namastey London', Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's 'special'
MUMBAI :  As Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial 'Namastey London' completed 16 years, he talked about the film and what...
Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts
MUMBAI: For the past few years, Anubhav Sinha has been directing social dramas. His movies like Mulk, Article 15, and...
Kundali Bhagya: Big Twist! Rajveer’s vow against the Luthra’s to bring more drama
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'
MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has treated his fans with a six minute long video of gravity-defying bike-truck...
'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role
MUMBAI :  The trailer of the upcoming film 'Gumraah' was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with a "well planned murder"...
Recent Stories
Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's 'special
16 years after 'Namastey London', Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's 'special'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bheed
Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'
Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role
'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role
Farhan Akhtar
Alia 'can't wait' as Farhan looks for location in Rajasthan for 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Pradeep Sarkar
B'wood fraternity bereaved at the passing of 'full of life' Pradeep Sarkar
poses for paparazzi
Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi