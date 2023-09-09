Shocking! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya ordered to vacate her Dubai home for non-payment of Rent

MUMBAI: Aaliya Siddiqui has been in a public feud with estranged husband, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for months now. The couple have been making headlines for various accusations they have put on each other. Aaliya tried to clear her image by also making an appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, but was unfortunately out of the house in the second week as many found her unrelatable.

Now, there is more trouble for Aaliya as she has received a notice of evacuation from the Dubai government. Officials from Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre visited Aaliya with the notice of evacuation. As per reports Aaliya has received the notice due to non payment of Rent. A rental value of 27,183.00 dirhams (Rs 6,14,586 after conversion) has been demanded by Aaliya. If she fails to pay the said amount legal action will be taken against her. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant is expected to approach the Indian Embassy in Duabi today.

Aaliya had earlier wanted Nawazuddin to change the rental agreement to his name and said, “He is going to be the provider, and then if anything goes wrong here for us, it will give them more security if he holds the reins.”

Speaking if she felt targeted in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for discussing her personal life she had told a news portal, “Maine apne baare mein baat kar li, par uss baat ko le ke mujhe target karna, yeh mujhe samaj nahi aaya (Yes, I shared my past in the house, but, I didn't understand why I was targeted for that). Everyone was discussing their personal life. Why was I targeted?”

