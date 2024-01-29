Shocking! Rahat Fateh Ali Khan makes STARTLING claims against PR Agency following viral controversial video; Here’s details!

MUMBAI: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the singer, is currently making news due to the controversial video that went viral on social media. He did afterward post an explanation video on the social media account. The singer made startling accusations against the PR firm managing his social media accounts in a note that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released today.

Using his social media account, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan posted, “Important Update: We have an important message to share with our business partners and fans! Watch the video for details.”

Many fans responded as soon as the announcement was released. Famous Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sparked controversy on Saturday after it was reported that he had attacked someone inside his home. In the extensively shared social media video, which a popular TV channel has posted, the well-known Pakistani musician is shown physically abusing a person in front of a crowd and demanding alcohol from them.

Later on, the artist also shared an explanation video with his disciple and the disciple's father, whom he had assaulted in the past. He clarified in the video that the bottle he had asked for contained holy water that had been blessed by a religious priest who had spoken verses over it rather than alcohol. Anchor and seasoned journalist Tariq Mateen shared the post. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan opens it by saying, “Ye Jo hua videos aap dekh rahe hai, ye ek Ustad aur Shagird ke beech ki baat hai.”

With his beautiful voice in songs like O Re Piya, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Mann Ki Lagan, and Jiya Dhadak Dhadak, among others, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has charmed millions of fans.

Family musicians are the reason behind Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's success. According to The New York Times, his grandfather Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was the best qawwali singer of his generation and a well-liked member of a well-known group. There have been previous instances where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan became involved in a scandal.

