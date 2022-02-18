Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan to apologize in public for Raees death controversy?

MUMBAI: In 2017, the promotion of Shahrl Rukh Khan’s film Raees was going on in full swing. Shah Rukh Khan had arrived to promote the film in the August Kranti Express going from Mumbai to Delhi.

During that time, when the train stopped at Vadodara Station, there was a huge crowd after seeing him. In the midst of the chaos, the police also lathi-charged to control the crowd. A person was killed in this lathi charge.

The relatives of the deceased had filed several complaints against Shah Rukh Khan in the lower court of Vadodara. Then, a petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court to quash all the petitions against SRK.

The plea stated that Shah Rukh Khan had made no offence and the deceased passed away as he was a heart patient. Gujarat High Court had reportedly heard the plea on Thursday and adjourned the matter to 24th February.

As per TOI, the court also asked the complainants if they agree to the accusations as Shah Rukh Khan will be made to apologize in such a scenario. Well, the upcoming hearing will reveal the verdict of the case.

Meanwhile, Raees was an action film directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film starred Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui with SRK.

The actor will next feature in Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

It is said that this film has some of the most lavish action scenes ever shot in any Bollywood movie.

Credits: Koimoi