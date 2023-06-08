Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he would never be able to work with Akshay Kumar, read more

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are the two leading superstars in Bollywood for years. However, they have never worked in a film together. The closest they collaborated was for Dil Toh Pagal Hai where Shah Rukh Khan headlined the movie and Akshay Kumar played a significant cameo.

That was the first and the last time when the two superstars had come together to work on a film. Throwback to the time when Jawan actor revealed why he will never work with the OMG 2 actor.

Since the 1990s the two superstars tagged as Badshah of Bollywood and Khiladi Kumar are prominent actors in Indian cinema. After Dil Toh Paagal Hai their fans wished to see more of them sharing the screen.

Unfortunately, their demand was left unfulfilled but both happened to feature in each other’s movie for a brief appearance. Shah Rukh Khan featured in the song of Heyy Baby starring Akshay Kumar and the latter appeared in Om Shanti Om.

That’s the only collaboration between the two. The reason for them not working together is not any tiff and they share a good relationship.

Few years down the line, a leading media portal questioned Shah Rukh Khan why he and Akshay have not done films together. The actor replied they will never work together because of their schedule as Akshay wake’s up early which is not possible for him.

He jokingly said, “I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up.” His day starts early and by the time SRK starts Akshay is packing up. King Khan says he is a nocturnal person and not many people are fond of shooting at night like him.

SRK added even if they intend to work together they will never meet on the sets. He says it would be fun to act with Akshay but “he’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action extravaganza Jawan. Directed by Atlee the film will release on 7th September. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has Oh My God 2, a sequel to OMG, scheduled to hit theaters on 11th August 2023.

