Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha opens up about 'cold war' with Rekha and wife Poonam Sinha's mediation; Says ‘we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years’

MUMBAI: During the golden era of Bollywood, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rekha were among the most well-liked celebrity duos. The actors experienced a severe fallout after working on several movies together. They spent more than 20 years not speaking to one another. On Rekha's birthday, October 10, Shatrughan talked openly about their disagreement and how they reconciled.

Shatrughan Sinha said, "Rekha and I did a number of films together. We started our careers almost simultaneously… The Rekha back then was very different from the picture-perfect Rekha we see these days. We had a difference of opinion over some silly issue. After that, we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years."

The seasoned actor-politician further disclosed that his wife Poonam Sinha was crucial in drawing an end to their "cold war." He said, "It was none other than my better half Shrimati Poonam Sinha. You see, Rekha and she were close friends. And so my so-called cold war with Rekha was causing difficulties in my wife’s friendship with Rekha. She patched us up for her own selfish reason and I happily agreed to let bygones be bygones. I did make digs about her. I shouldn’t have. To her credit, Rekha never retaliated. She is a very large-hearted generous woman… How old is the one-and-only Rekha? Has she really crossed 60? Hard to believe, she is so well-maintained. Rekha is a timeless beauty, and matchless. So many have copied her style but Rekha remains Rekha. Unique, no one quite like her."

Together, Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha appeared in movies like Naseeb and Yaar Meri Zindagi. Rekha or Zeenat Aman was listed as one of the factors that contributed to the legendary actor's falling out with Amitabh Bachchan in his autobiography.

"During Kaala Patthar, a heroine who was known to be very friendly with him, would visit him. She would come during Dostana also but not once would he bring her out and introduce her to any of us. In showbiz, everybody knew who was visiting whom. The media would immediately know if Reena was in my make-up room. Such things can never be hidden in our world," he made this claims in Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography.

