Shocking! Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja takes legal action against a digital content creator for roasting his wife

The actress is currently in the headlines when it was reported that Anand Ahuja delivered a legal notice to a YouTube user who uploaded a video mocking the actress. Raginyy, the video's creator, posted about it on Reddit.
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to her son Vayu in 2022, is gradually preparing to return to work. Blind, the actress' most recent film, was made available on OTT. The actress is currently in the headlines when it was reported that Anand Ahuja delivered a legal notice to a YouTube user who uploaded a video mocking the actress. Raginyy, the video's creator, posted about it on Reddit. She appears to have prepared a video where she made fun of several of Sonam Kapoor's public statements. The fact that someone actually sent a notice to a channel with fewer than 6K views has shocked internet users.

Some viewers watched the clip after learning that Anand Ahuja had served the creator with a legal notice. One of them has remarked, "Watching this after the whole controversy, bro you’re actually fairly enabling her stupid behaviour by relating it to all of us! Why are they sending you notices?!" Another one reacted, "Isn’t defamation supposed to be for LYING??? These are things Sonam has said herself."

People are debating why there are so many videos of this nature on YouTube. She is reportedly preparing a comeback, which has sparked a hyperactive PR campaign as per viewers. A person stated, "If you'll type on youtube Sonam Kapoor dumb moments you'll get many videos with million views made by different youtubers but she and her husband are uncomfortable with the video which has just 6k views? I mean who watched it before this legal notice or whatever it is?”

Another one mentioned, "I AM bashing Anand for acting like his wife is someone who doesn’t care about her own money/clout and by extension that of others. That’s what this lawsuit is about. His wife’s thoda bahut image shattering. What’s entitled and galling is - being a hypocrite about what kind of a person you willingly chose to make your life partner and make others pay for the Faustian bargain."

