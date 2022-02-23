Shocking! Sukesh Chandrashekhar's name now connected with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar targeted three more actresses along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

The actresses are Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used extorted money to send them gifts.

Recently, Sukesh had released a hand written note in reaction to the several intimate pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez with him. He confirmed that he was in a relationship with her, which did not involve any financial expectations.

“It is really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news. It is complete violation of one's privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before, Jacqueline and I were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits,” read the note.

Further defending Jaqueline, he added that the actress has no connection to the 200-crore money laundering case that he is connected to.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka and is believed to be in his late thirties. Aiming to lead a lavish lifestyle, he reportedly started conning people at the age of 17. After starting the forgery from Bengaluru, he moved to Chennai and in no time, he duped people in other metro cities of the country.

Credits: TOI

