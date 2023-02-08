SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”

MUMBAI:Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days because of her upcoming web series Taali in which she is going to play the role of a transgender. The series will premiere on Jio Cinema, and the teaser of it was released a few days ago.

Well, recently, Sushmita posted a picture on Instagram for a brand promotion and the video of the photoshoot has also made it to the social media. Well, the actress’ face is looking swollen and while some netizens are stating that she is looking like her mother, some are concerned about what happened to her face.

A netizen commented, “What the hell happened to her face?” Another Instagram user wrote, “wat she did to her face.” One more netizen commented, “Fillers overdosed.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Sushmita Sen’s face? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about her projects, apart from Taali, the actress will be seen in Aarya season 3. The first two seasons of Aarya received a great response, and Sushmita even won awards for her performance in it. While Taali will premiere this month, the release date of Aarya 3 is not yet announced.

A few months ago, Sushmita was in the news for her health issues. The actress revealed that she suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. Her fans have been concerned about the actress’ health.

