SHOCKING! These spouses of Bollywood actors were targeted by trolls

Bollywood celebs getting trolled is nothing new. But, sometimes trolls target celebs’ spouses as well. So, today, let’s look at the list of spouses of Bollywood actors who were targeted by trolls...
movie_image: 
Aayush Sharma

MUMBAI : Bollywood celebs getting trolled is nothing new. From their acting in movies to the outfits they wear, actors face trolling mostly every day. But, sometimes trolls target celebs’ spouses as well.

So, today, let’s look at the list of spouses of Bollywood actors who were targeted by trolls...

Arpita Khan Sharma


Salman Khan’s sister and Aayush Sharma’s wife, Arpita Khan Sharma faces a lot of trolls on social media. But, recently, Aayush gave it back to trolls. Reportedly, he said, “Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally.”

Andrei Koscheev


Shriya Saran’s husband Andrei Koscheev also gets trolled a lot of times, and it because of his PDA with his wife at events. We wonder why netizens have issues if he kisses his own wife.

Manyata Dutt


Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt also gets targeted by the trolls. From the outfit she wears to her dancing videos, netizens’ comments are very nasty sometimes.

Mira Rajput


Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput always grabs the attention with her social media posts and public appearances. But, netizens target her and troll her as they feel that she has attitude. We wonder what Mira has to say about this.

Well, what is your take on celebs as well as their spouses being trolled on social media? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

About Author

