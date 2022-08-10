SHOCKING! These spouses of Bollywood actors were targeted by trolls

MUMBAI : Bollywood celebs getting trolled is nothing new. From their acting in movies to the outfits they wear, actors face trolling mostly every day. But, sometimes trolls target celebs’ spouses as well.

So, today, let’s look at the list of spouses of Bollywood actors who were targeted by trolls...

Arpita Khan Sharma



Salman Khan’s sister and Aayush Sharma’s wife, Arpita Khan Sharma faces a lot of trolls on social media. But, recently, Aayush gave it back to trolls. Reportedly, he said, “Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally.”

Andrei Koscheev



Shriya Saran’s husband Andrei Koscheev also gets trolled a lot of times, and it because of his PDA with his wife at events. We wonder why netizens have issues if he kisses his own wife.

Manyata Dutt



Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt also gets targeted by the trolls. From the outfit she wears to her dancing videos, netizens’ comments are very nasty sometimes.

Mira Rajput



Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput always grabs the attention with her social media posts and public appearances. But, netizens target her and troll her as they feel that she has attitude. We wonder what Mira has to say about this.

Well, what is your take on celebs as well as their spouses being trolled on social media? Let us know in the comments below...

