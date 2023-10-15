Shocking! Tiku Talsania opens up about his being ‘Slightly Jobless’ and attributes to the evolving entertainment industry

MUMBAI :Actor Tiku Talsania has left fans in splits with his hilarious performances in comedic classics like Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq, Jodi No. 1, and Partner, to name a few. In Devdas, he even appeared on film with famous actors like Shah Rukh Khan. The Gujarati web series What The Fafda features him right now. However, Tiku Talsania describes his situation as "slightly Jobless" and attributes it to how the entertainment industry is evolving.

Tiku Talsania stated in an interview, “Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don’t get work. I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kinds of roles are not coming my way.”

However, The actor claimed that he is not idle and is consistently hunting for high-caliber projects. He remains involved in the process thanks to the help of his agency and a committed team that scouts scripts and opportunities. He is willing to go through the audition process if a role is suggested. He agrees that the business has changed over time, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “Now, people are becoming sharper and more progressive. It’s become beautiful, and I like the way we have to approach work now.” The actor said that he is sending feelers, “I am an actor looking for work.” If given the chance, he would like to accept an appropriate role.

Furthermore, despite having been in a number of popular Bollywood movies, Tiku Talsania claimed he doesn't look back and merely accepts the work that comes his way while still acknowledging, “I have had a great time. I’ve been lucky. I’ve enjoyed my time so far, and I hope to keep enjoying my work, keep the show on.”

What The Fafda, the most recent series by Tiku Taksania, is currently streaming on ShemarooMe. Along with these outstanding actors, it also has Pratik Gandhi, Sanjay Goradia, Shraddha Dangar, Niilam Panchal, Ishani Dave, Parth Parmar, Dhruvin Kumar, and Viraj Ghelani.

