Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?

Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash for friends and family. Seen attending the party were Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Kartik Aryan, and many more.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:40
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash for friends and family. Seen attending the party were Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Kartik Aryan, and many more. Shehnaaz Gill was also invited by the Khan family. In fact, the surprise entry was that of Kangana Ranaut. The actress who generally keeps away from Bollywood parties was spotted arriving at Bhaijaan's Eid celebrations. But guess who was missing from Arpita Khan's Eid celebrations? Her bestie Katrina Kaif.

Was Katrina Kaif not invited to the bash? Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal in December last year, has been a constant at Arpita Khan's Eid celebrations. She is said to be best friends with Arpita and we have often seen the two ladies bonding at events. However, this year, she did not attend the event. The actress flew off to an undisclosed location yesterday and thus she was not in the city. That explains her absence from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. It is rumoured that she flew off to Delhi to be with husband Vicky Kaushal as he is shooting for his next in the capital. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are soon to be seen together in Tiger 3.

Among the other attendees, one Bollywood celeb who truly made her presence felt was 90s' superhit heroine, Karisma Kapoor. And a major reason for that was her palpable chemistry right through the evening with her former costar, Salman Khan. To jog your memory, the duo shared amazing chemistry on screen right through the 90s in a bunch of much-loved films, including Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Jeet, Biwi No. 1, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

Latest Video