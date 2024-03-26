Shocking! When Anurag Kashyap was removed as director from a movie

Here is the viral clip where director Anurag Kashyap reveals he was removed as director from a movie, and the reason was really hilarious.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 09:00
Anurag

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved directors and filmmakers we have in today's time is Anurag Kashyap, with his craft and filmmaking skills, Anurag Kashyap has been shaping the niche audience who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the director. Indeed, he is one of the versatile filmmakers we have in industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now, there is a clip we have come across where we see director Anurag Kashyap revealed that there was a time when he was removed as a director for a film. Yes, you heard right. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said that he was removed from the movie Tere Naam that has Salman Khan in the lead, and he was removed because he wanted the actor to grow chest hair which didn't went well with the actor.

The filmmaker said it was a Agra Mathura based story so he wanted that detailing. Well, he was later removed and the movie was directed Satish Kaushik. Tere Naam is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time that definitely defines versatility of actor Salman Khan and loved for the emotions captured by the actor. 

Well, the movie has solid mark and impression among the fans. How would the movie turn out if it would've been directed by Anurag Kashyap? Do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie also has Bhumika Chawla as her first Hindi film. It was released in theaters on 15 August 2003. It is a remake of the Tamil language film Sethu (1999).

