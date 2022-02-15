Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan sold tickets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa at a theatre

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar in Bollywood and commands a huge fan following across the globe. However, there was a time when the actor sold tickets of his own film at a theatre in Mumbai.

On the opening day of ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, Shah Rukh started a new trend. He sat at the advance ticket booking window and signed autographs on tickets which he sold to the audience then and there and got paid too. The film was one of his earliest releases that went on to become popular. It also starred Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Deepak Tijori in lead roles.

Many might also not know that Shah Rukh was not the first choice for the film. The makers had roped in Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as the lead pair and SRK was supposed to play the second lead in the film. However, Aamir walked out of the film for reasons best known to him. Juhi too quit the movie. However, she did make a special appearance in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

