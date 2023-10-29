Shocking! From Zoya Akhtar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan took brutal digs at directors

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been someone who was a typical example of the brat ruling the world as if no other exists. However, this was the Bebo in her 20s, a time when she was still learning and growing. With years, she has gained composure and some good sense to admit how she was all over the place during her 20s.

However, it was at that time when our fiery princess did not think twice before saying something about someone, be it in media or to that someone specifically. Recently, we told you how the actress once could not stop dissing Sanjay Leela Bhansali after she was replaced in Devdas. However, it was not only Bhansali who faced her wrath and agony.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was just the tip of the iceberg for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Because what lies beneath is even colder and frozen digs at some of the top directors of this industry. The list starts from the Devdas director for sure but seems to never end. However, we have jotted down some of her meanest digs she fired at the top directors if this country!

And if you think that the Chameli actress turned this fiery dragon once she turned a superstar, then let us clear out the doubt for you. She was this fiery, full-of-herself diva, giving two cents about anything and everything from the start of her career. Check out 5 times when she crossed the professional lines and took it way too personally!

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first-ever film she signed. She started shooting for Hrithik Roshan, and the industry awaited to see the two star kids together on screen – Hrithik, son of Rakesh Roshan, and Kareena, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

However, she walked out of the film, saying Rakesh Roshan was making this film only for Hrithik. Well, her insecurities were logical and understandable since Hrithik was working on his Dad’s film.

But Kareena questioned Rakesh Roshan’s ethics and professionalism when she said in an interview, “I’d rather be known as an actress, and that would have not been possible if I had done Kaho Naa… The film was made for Hrithik. His Dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream.”

Well, way too much of an insecurity that was. She never apologized for this and let it be. Everyone might have just waived it off since she was the Kareena Kapoor, granddaughter of Raj Kapoor!

However, she would have surely looked great in the film. Fans keep posting their pictures together. Check this one out, shared by a fan club!

When Kareena Kapoor Khan Rejected Bombay Velvet, and Anurag Kashyap Gave Her Advice About Reading Scripts and deciding on the film instead of looking at the glorious star cast, the dig apparently did not go down well with Boss Bebo.

Kashyap, on Koffee with Karan, said, “Don’t ask who is in the film; you should ask what the film is.” Kareena, taking a dig, said, “I am taking his advice, and that’s why I am rejecting scripts because I am choosing films on the basis of scripts.”

“If you don’t think that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge is the best film ever, then you won’t be a director,” this is what our classic Bebo told The Archies director Zoya Akhtar at a party once. The reason for such a demotivated dig?

Well, Zoya just did not agree to Bebo’s claim of DDLJ being the best film ever made in the Indian Cinema. Zoya herself once revealed that the argument escalated so quickly that Shah Rukh Khan had to intervene and calm them down! Well no wonder Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do!

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of three Golmaals; she got pregnant before the fourth one. And, surprisingly due to pregnancy or otherwise, director Rohit Shetty dropped Bebo from the series.

However, all hell broke loose after he gave the reason that Bebo is pregnant for dropping her from the Golmaal cast. Later, in an interview, the actress took brutal digs at Shetty and said, “Those who have a role for me will come to me no matter what. Why should Rohit Shetty be scared?” She was so pissed with the director that she even decided not to respond to Rohit’s feelers for doing a song for Golmaal Again.

Now, we have already told you about this story in detail, but here’s a quick recap. So Kareena Kapoor Khan was irked when she screen-tested for Devdas, and Bhansali dropped her, replacing her with Aishwarya. She later calls him a confused director whom she treats as a nobody. She even blamed Bhansali for running after her, film after film.

