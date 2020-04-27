Sholay made more money than 3 Idiots but there's a twist

MUMBAI: Sholay is one of the most iconic movies of the Hindi film industry. It's not just a movie, its an emotion and we bet there won't be a single Indian who hasn't watched Sholay even once in their lifetime.

The movie created various records in those times when it was released. The multi-starrer flick featured the superstars of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, A.K Hangal, Amjad Khan in pivotal roles.

Ramesh Sippy who directed the film left no stone unturned to make this film a cinematic experience for the viewers. From creating the beautiful village of Ramgadh which is still famous among the fans to showing Jai-Veeru's bromance, Sholay was a complete package of entertainment.

With the film being such a superhit, it must have earned a staggering amount at that time. Well, not many are aware that Sholay earned a whopping 15 crores which is a very huge amount.

But do you people know that if the movie was released in today's time, Sholay would have broken many box-office records. In fact, it would have made a massive amount of 1669 crores approximately which is more than what 3 Idiots made. Yes, you heard it right!

It means if the Sholay released now with the same hype, the movie will be a huge hit and certainly break all the records.

