News

Shoojit Sircar to B'wood: Check your ethics before lecturing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2019 02:29 PM

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has suggested the Bollywood fraternity needs to correct its streak of duality and check its filmi ethics before delivering lectures on morality to the rest of the world.

"Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye... phir gyaan de duniya ko... naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare," the "Piku" helmer posted on Twitter.

However, it is not too clear if Sircar was taking a jibe at any particular Bollywood personality in his cryptic tweet.

Lately, Bollywood celebrities have been passing comments on several incidents that have affected our lives as a society, the latest being the gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Netizens, however, have loved Sircar's comment and lauded him.

One user wrote: "Finally Someone said it , hats off @ShoojitSircar."

Another commented: "Thankyou for being honest sir"

Yet another commented read: "Brave. Very few have guts to utter these."

One user was at his sarcastic best: "Meanwhile some Bollywood people asking about 'Naitikta' to each other, 'Is this the new girl in that item number?'"

Tags > Shoojit Sircar, B'wood, ethics, lecturing, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill's verbal violent face-off
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling for Himanshi Khurana in BB 13 house
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aly Goni
Aly Goni

past seven days