Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?

Manisha Koirala is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood, and it was disappointing to see her not being presented well in Shehzada. Well, the actress should go the Tabu way.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 14:40
MUMBAI :Manisha Koirala ruled the silver screens in the 90s and early 2000. She proved her mettle as an actress and also featured in many successful films. But, later there was downfall in her career and also because of her health we didn’t get to see her in many movies.


However, we can say that the actress has started a second innings in the industry. She made her comeback in 2017 with a movie titled Dear Maya which didn’t grab the attention of the audiences. But, it was Sanju that got Manisha back in the limelight. Even though it was just a cameo, the actress was simply amazing in the movie. She later did movies like Prassthanam and Maska.


Also Read:  Heeramandi first look out; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series looks grand with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari heading the cast

Manisha was recently seen in Shehzada which is a remake of Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In the original movie, Tabu had played the role which Manisha is playing in the remake. It was a strong character, and Tabu was fantastic in it. But, in the remake, Manisha was not presented in an impressive way. It was disappointing to see that an actress with such a stature wasn’t presented in a way that she deserved.


Well, Manisha is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry, and she should look forward to more strong roles that do justice to her talent. The actress should surely follow the footsteps of Tabu. Well, we don’t mean that she should star remakes of Tabu’s movies, but Manisha should follow the route that the Bholaa actress is taking and the choices that she is making.


Now, everyone is looking forward to Heeramandi, a web series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Manisha Koirala plays one of the leads in it, and in the motion poster itself, she has left a strong mark. Well, SLB will surely present his first heroine Manisha in a fantastic way and we are sure about it.

Also Read:  Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    


    

 

