Showcasing a transition from real life to digital life, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 unveiled a new motion poster!

True to its essence, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases a poster on Love in the times of the Internet!
movie_image: 
Love Sex Aur Dhokha

MUMBAI: Ever since the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha announced the sequel Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, they have been constantly keeping the audience hooked on the new concept of the film. While Love Sex Aur Dhokha sheds light on love in the times of the camera, the sequel is arriving with a whole new concept of love in the digitalized world. While the first motion poster of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gave a glance at its subject of love and its existence in the internet era, the makers are here with yet another intriguing motion poster taking us deep into another aspect of love in the real world and love in the digitalized world. 

The new motion poster of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been released. Bold, engrossing, and impactful, the motion poster describes the true fervor of the film that is going to take the audience on a journey from the real world to the digital world. As the motion poster opens, we see a mobile phone with the stairs and the flashlights blinking in the background, which represent the fame world and then there is another side where we see step outside the phone and see a girl stepping in holding a guy hand, that showcases a transition from the real world to the reel world. As much as the motion poster looks immensely enthralling, it has indeed piqued the excitement to watch more from the film. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

