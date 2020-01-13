News

Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's 'Mr. Lele' first look

13 Jan 2020 06:40 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has hilariously taken a dig at her "Street Dancer 3D" co-star Varun Dhawan's first look from his just announced film "Mr. Lele".

Varun's first look from the upcoming film, which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan, was unveiled on Monday. In the teaser poster he was seen wearing just ab underwear and a bright orange fanny pack.

Shraddha shared the look on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Looks like you've stolen my dad's kaccha (underwear). Love it chirkut".

"Mr. Lele" will be the third time Khaitan and Varun will be collaborating together. The two have previously worked on hits like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

"Mr Lele" is slated to release on January 1, 2021.

Currently, Shraddha and Varun are gearing up for the release of their dance film "Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'Souza.

