Shraddha Kapoor is already in a Christmassy mood!

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 05:28 PM

MUMBAI: Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in important roles.

Shraddha, who is currently in Serbia for the shoot, seems to have turned on her festive mood and her latest photo on social media is a proof of that. The actress is making most of her trip by celebrating pre-Christmas cheer. A photo of the Baaghi 3 star is doing rounds on social media in which she can be seen posing next to a decorated Christmas tree with a big smile on her face. In the picture, Shraddha can be seen sporting a casual look in pink tights and black top.

Well, she is sure giving out festive vibes. Show some love for her below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

