Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her birthday with over 30 of her most loyal fans from across India!

MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in India and enjoys a huge fan base. Her fans never leave a chance to make her feel special by expressing their love for her from time to time. She has one of the most loyal fan followings among actors in India. On the other hand, even she never leaves a chance to make them feel loved and extremely special. As the actress is celebrating her birthday today, over 30 of her most loyal fans to flown down to meet her.

Shraddha indeed goes way beyond to make her fans feel special. This birthday, The actress has flown down over 30 of her most loyal fans from across India who wanted to meet her in Mumbai today. She will be spending quality time with them over interactions and food. It's indeed a very generous gesture from the actress and speaks volumes of her love towards her fans. She indeed stays connected with them as much as she can.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise ‘Stree 2'!



