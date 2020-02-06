Shraddha Kapoor crosses another milestone, crosses 40 million followers on Instagram! 

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor won hearts in 2019 with two back to back hits with Saaho and Chichhore and nailed her characters effortlessly. The actress will now be seen in Baaghi 3 where she will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff. The day also marks another milestone for the actress as she crosses the massive 40 million followers on Instagram owing to the massive popularity all across.

The actress recently, touched a milestone and crossed 40 Million followers on Instagram, proving just how loved she is by her fans all across the globe. With a pan India reach and now after the success of Saaho in the southern lands, her fandom has grown by leaps and bounds which proves how much she is loved and the influence she holds as a personality.

From singing to acting, her infectious smile to her persona and the body of work, Shraddha has time and again proved how she is loved by her fans. The actress also makes sure that she takes out time to meet her fans and keeps us all informed on her social media.

With 2020, Shraddha is once again proving her versatility with her recent release Street Dancer 3D, where she essayed the role of a dancer and executed it flawlessly, and now with Baaghi 3 where she will portray a confident never before seen character who is a total badass.

Shraddha has always experimented with characters and always made a better history for herself. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress going.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. which is all set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020.

