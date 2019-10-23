News

Shraddha Kapoor has a fan moment as she attends Mariah Carey concert

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in the film Saaho, finally managed to take some time off from her busy schedule and attended a concert by Mariah Carey.   

Today, this actor took to social media to post a video wherein we can see Shraddha’s ‘teen icon’ Mariah Carey singing Hero. Alongside the video, which has Shraddha standing in the crowd and attending the concert like hundreds of other people, Shraddha wrote, “Watched one of my teen icons @mariahcarey day before night and it was simply unbelievable. Have grown up singing some of her songs. This ones my all time favorite from her - HERO. Can’t believe I got to see her live!!! Thanks for capturing this precious moment.” 

Ranveer Singh was the first one to leave a comment as he too was in awe of the singer as he wrote, “Wow super.” After wrapping up Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor started shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and nowadays, Shraddha is often snapped outside the gym because before she heads out of the country to shoot for Baaghi 3, she is making sure to make the most of her time. 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Shraddha Kapoor, Mariah Carey, Saaho, Hero, Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D, Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma are all praises for each other
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 07:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will get saved this week from going into the nomination zone?
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will get saved this week from... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aalesha
Aalesha
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

past seven days