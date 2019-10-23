Shraddha Kapoor has a fan moment as she attends Mariah Carey concert

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in the film Saaho, finally managed to take some time off from her busy schedule and attended a concert by Mariah Carey.



Today, this actor took to social media to post a video wherein we can see Shraddha’s ‘teen icon’ Mariah Carey singing Hero. Alongside the video, which has Shraddha standing in the crowd and attending the concert like hundreds of other people, Shraddha wrote, “Watched one of my teen icons @mariahcarey day before night and it was simply unbelievable. Have grown up singing some of her songs. This ones my all time favorite from her - HERO. Can’t believe I got to see her live!!! Thanks for capturing this precious moment.”



Ranveer Singh was the first one to leave a comment as he too was in awe of the singer as he wrote, “Wow super.” After wrapping up Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor started shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and nowadays, Shraddha is often snapped outside the gym because before she heads out of the country to shoot for Baaghi 3, she is making sure to make the most of her time.



Take a look below: