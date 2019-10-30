×

News

Shraddha Kapoor missed the rest of the cast of Chhichhore at the reunion!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2019 03:34 PM

MUMBAI: Basking in the glory of back to back success with Chhichhore and Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is leagues ahead of her contemporaries and is ensconced as a leading actress in Bollywood. Both films did tremendously well at the Box Office with 150 crores plus in collections and also won the hearts of everyone. Recently, she went to Chicchhore's reunion held by director Nitesh Tiwari.

While having a tight schedule, Shraddha Kapoor took out some time for the reunion and shared some pictures on her Instagram. Showing her camaraderie with the director Nitesh Tiwari, she captioned her picture, "Last night! @niteshtiwari22 @fukravarun Missed the rest of the Chhichhore’s too much @sushantsinghrajput @tahirrajbhasin @naveen.polishetty @tushar.pandey #Saharsh" . Secondly, she also posted a picture with Varun Sharma and captioned it as "Pyaara Sexa @fukravarun"

Other than that, there were many others like Charu Shree Roy, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra in the reunion.

Talking about how versatile the actress is, we can see Shraddha Kapoor having future films like Street Dancer which is a dance franchise and Baaghi 3 which is filled with a lot of action.

Shraddha Kapoor has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film 'Baaghi 3'. The actress posted some pictures from the sets of the film earlier which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

