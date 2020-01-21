Shraddha Kapoor opens up about essaying diverse characters on the silver screen

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor has been quite busy promoting her upcoming film 'Street Dancer 3D' along with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Apart from promoting her film, the talented actress has also been slaying with her looks and giving major fashion goals.

Recently during an interview, Shraddha opened up about essaying diverse characters on the silver screen and also expressed her desire to experiment with her roles. The talented 32-year-old actress also revealed that she is currently in the bright zone as an actor and she is enjoying it.

With back-to-back stellar performances in blockbuster films like 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore' in 2019, Shraddha looks set to take her momentum ahead with 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' is all set to clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' at the box office on 24th January. Post this, the actress will also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Ahmed Khan's high-octane action flick 'Baaghi 3'.

SOURCE – TIMESOFINDIA