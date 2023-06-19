Shraddha Kapoor opts for a rickshaw ride says, "Autos are the best"

Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in town. Time and again, she has managed to woo the audiences and fans by keeping it real always and she is among few celebrities who is always been so humble and grounded. Right from celebrating birthday with the fans and making them feel special with the generosity is what she is known for.

Recently, the example of Shraddha's simplicity and relatability was witnessed when she ditched her luxury car ride and opted for a auto ride. The actress was seen travelling to a cafe with a friend. In the viral video, when asked about why she didn't come with a car, she replied that autos are the best and there's nothing better than an auto ride. 

A Shraddha Kapoor fan commented, “The most grounded actress.” Another fan wrote, “She is really different from other bollywood actors she is such a big actress still traveling in auto rickshaw and she has done this many times. Always so decent. Just love her simplicity and humbleness . she is pure.” Others were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

This is not the first time that the Ek Villian actress was seen ditching her swanky ride for an auto rickshaw ride. Various times in past as well, the actress has done the same and won hearts. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Stree 2.
 

 

 

 

