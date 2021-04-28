News

Shraddha Kapoor requests people to donate plasma, gives brother Siddhant's example

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2021 10:17 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday uploaded an Instagram picture of her brother Siddhanth donating plasma, and urged all to do the same.

"My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do same please," wrote Shraddha with a picture of Siddhant donating plasma, flashing a victory sign and a grin for the camera.

Siddhanth had tested Covid positive in December. After the required time gap, he decided to donate his plasma to help others fight the disease.

Siddhanth too uploaded the same picture and requested people eligible for plasma donation not to hold back from doing so.

SOURCE : IANS

Tags Shraddha Kapoor Siddhanth COVID donate plasma Instagram TellyChakkar

