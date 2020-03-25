Shraddha Kapoor shares the legacy of the Gudhi Padwa tradition in her family, check it out!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has never failed to dazzle us with her acting skills and her versatility. She is an awe-inspiring package of entertainment with her talent to sing, dance and act.

Shraddha recently posted a picture on her social media marking the auspicious occasion Gudhi Padwa. Shraddha is continuing the tradition of her family by wearing a Konkani style saree which is the perfect outfit for Gudhi Padwa. Three consecutive generations of the family can be seen dressed up in a saree in the picture.

The actress shared the picture with a personalised touch to her caption and shared, “पिढ्यानपिढ्या जपलेला पेहराव...साडी

पिढ्यानपिढ्या उभारलेला सन्मान...गुढी

पिढ्यानपिढ्या चालत आलेला वारसा...

गुढीपाडव्याच्या आणि मराठी नववर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

@shraddhakgalax”

The actress has got it all! She has started the year quite explosively with two releases this year, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 and she has blown our minds.

The actress played different characters in both the films, with one being a dance-oriented film, she is already proving her gravitas for her versatility.

Gudhi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The actress has never failed to inspire us all, be it her acting skills or her determination to continue a tradition in the family.

What’s more to her is that she is sure to always bedazzle us with her magnificence!