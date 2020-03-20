Shraddha Kapoor taking no breaks is all set to wow her audiences with her new avatar in her next and we can’t wait!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor always focuses on delivering promising performances on-screen one after the other never fails to wow the audiences with the diverse characters Shraddha brings on-screen. The best part is that the actress aces them flawlessly.

Some of her recent best characters include the Mysterious character in Stree, Chhichhore where the actress was seen playing dual roles-one of a student and one of a mother, the third one breaking all boundaries with action, the actress stepped into the action game in Saaho and Baaghi 3, and the most recent one being a dancer in Street Dancer 3D.

Truly, Shraddha knows how to mould herself with every film and has always proved her versatility as an actress. Shraddha never fails to give something new always on-screen and does pure justice to every character.

Fans can’t wait to see the next character on-screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor which was announced, recently. Shraddha has already excited the fans with her recent announcement. We can’t wait for this freshly-harvested pair to work its magic on-screen.

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of the action blockbuster of the year Baaghi 3. The actress will soon start shooting for her next alongside Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan. We can't wait to get treated with some more on-screen extravaganza already!