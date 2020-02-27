News

Shraddha Kapoor the common star to her every co-star, brings a successful film each time

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and the audience is excited to see the duo on the silver screen once again. With every project, Shraddha brings about a new pairing with her co-stars- from Tiger Shroff to Prabhas and we can definitely say that in each of the films, Shraddha acts as the factor who makes for a successful film and looks good with any actor!

Here are some of the pairs, that made us love then and guess who was common in them all? Shraddha!

ABCD 2- Shraddha was seen alongside Varun Dhawan where the actress had blown away the audiences with her dance skills and surely the film was loved by all.

Saaho - Here, Shraddha shared the screen with the PAN India superstar Prabhas and the movie showed a brand new avatar of Shraddha and the film recently crossed overseas and was released in Japan and the fans have gone gaga over her performances.

Chhichhore - Shraddha was the only female actress in the movie and shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput and others. The actress played two different characters in the film and surely nailed it and received applauds all over.

Baaghi - Shraddha started alongside Tiger Shroff stole people's hearts on how she nailed her character easily.

Shraddha Kapoor surely adds the oomph factor in the films and surely makes big numbers at the box office and acts as a lucky charm where she never fails to compliment her co-stars in a very unique way.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan.

Tags ABCD 2 Prabhas Varun Dhawan Sajid Nadiadwala Ahmed Khan Baaghi 3 Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor Riteish Deshmukh Ankita Lokhande Jaideep Ahlawat TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here