Shraddha Kapoor the common star to her every co-star, brings a successful film each time

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and the audience is excited to see the duo on the silver screen once again. With every project, Shraddha brings about a new pairing with her co-stars- from Tiger Shroff to Prabhas and we can definitely say that in each of the films, Shraddha acts as the factor who makes for a successful film and looks good with any actor!

Here are some of the pairs, that made us love then and guess who was common in them all? Shraddha!

ABCD 2- Shraddha was seen alongside Varun Dhawan where the actress had blown away the audiences with her dance skills and surely the film was loved by all.

Saaho - Here, Shraddha shared the screen with the PAN India superstar Prabhas and the movie showed a brand new avatar of Shraddha and the film recently crossed overseas and was released in Japan and the fans have gone gaga over her performances.

Chhichhore - Shraddha was the only female actress in the movie and shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput and others. The actress played two different characters in the film and surely nailed it and received applauds all over.

Baaghi - Shraddha started alongside Tiger Shroff stole people's hearts on how she nailed her character easily.

Shraddha Kapoor surely adds the oomph factor in the films and surely makes big numbers at the box office and acts as a lucky charm where she never fails to compliment her co-stars in a very unique way.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan.