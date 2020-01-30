News

Shraddha Kapoor's 'khoon paseene ki mehnat' bears fruit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 09:21 PM

MUMBAI:  Shardha Kapoor is the perfect combination of cute and hot. She is the daughter of the top villain of the industry, Shakti Kapoor.

While her father entertained the audience with his incredible negative roles, the actress has also made a name in Bollywood with her talent. She is among the most popular and highest-paid actresses in India

Her current film Street Dancer 3D is being loved by the audience. She was also a part of ABCD 1 and 2.

The amount of appreciation that Shraddha is getting for Street Dancer 3D is overwhelming. In the song Illegal Weapon 2.0, we saw the actress don a never-seen-before avatar, which is a mix of action as well as dance moves.

Fans have now shared a behind-the-scenes video where you will see the amount of hard actors put in to entertain the audiences.  It is truly 'khoon paseene ki mehnat'. But they still smile through all of it, which shows how dedicated they are.

Have a look.

 

 

Tags > Shardha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Street Dancer 3D, highest-paid actress, Bollywood, Illegal Weapon 2.0, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
30 Jan 2020 11:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Himanshi REVEALS the reason behind her breakup, and its not Asim Riaz
Himanshi REVEALS the reason behind her breakup,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 Jan 2020 08:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kashamira upset, Rashami next move, and more
Kashamira upset, Rashami next move, and more | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days