Shraddha on Varun’s Mr. Lele poster

MUMBAI: Recently, Varun Dhawan’s forthcoming movie Mr. Lele’s poster and the look was out in which the actor was wearing boxers and holding a gun in his hand. The post speaks that the movie is going to be a comedy genre and once again Varun will raise the level of temperature with his hot looks.

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to express her pleasure over Varun Dhawan's new film's announcement--Mr Lele. Varun's first look from the forthcoming film was unveiled on Monday and he was seen wearing just underwear in the teaser poster.

Shraddha, Varun's Street Dancer 3D co-actor, shared a snap of Varun's Mr Lele poster and said that Varun looked like he was wearing her dad's 'kaccha' (underwear).

Director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer Mr Lele on January 1, 2021.

The duo have previously collaborated on blockbusters Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Dharma Productions, the banner behind the Dulhania franchise, is producing Mr Lele as well. There were reports that the movie will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, but the makers have not made any formal announcement yet.

Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D, which is scheduled to be released on January 24. He is also working on Sriram Raghavan's Arun Khetarpal biopic.