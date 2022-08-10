Shreyas Talpade Opens Up about How he Celebrates Gudi Padwa Each Year

movie_image: 
Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: Gudi Padwa is here and with beautiful, colorful decorations it has also brought with it a wave of new hope and beginnings. The new Maharashtrian year starts on this day and many customs are designed to welcome the new year. Celebrities are excited to participate in the festivities to celebrate the Maharashtrian New Year, which marks the beginning of spring. Actor Shreyas Talpade opens up and describes how he brings in the new year.

He says "This is one of the most important day for me and my family. There is a lot to do as in the evening relatives & friends come over to our place. I am involved in the preparations myself."

He goes on to say, " I will spend the entire day today with my family. we perform the rituals in the morning and later go for lunch. Sometimes we do catch a movie as well. I prefer to start the New Year with my family and take their blessings.On this auspicious day, I would love to wish all my dear fans a very happy Gudi Padwa."

