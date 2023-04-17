Shreyas Talpade Recalls A Fun Memory From His Dubbing Session For the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 08:17
Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: While actor Shreyas Talpade’s professional front is buzzing with lots of projects, we only feel happy to see him soaring to greater heights. And looks like at the moment, Shreyas is basking in the glory of one of his dubbing ventures. Well, why shouldn’t he? After all, it is one of the biggest Indian projects of recent times. For those who don’t know, Shreyas Talpade has dubbed the dialogues for the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise and also for the teaser of the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. And with the teaser of Pushpa 2 releasing yesterday, everyone has only been gung-ho about how the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has only gotten bigger. Well, amidst all this praise what caught our attention was a fun anecdote Shreyas recalled from the dubbing of the film. 

On Allu Arjun’s birthday, Shreyas took to social media and posted a heartfelt wish. There he also shared how when he dubbed for the teaser of the second part, this one particular line in the last, ‘Ab Rule Pushpa Ka’ hit him hard and made him realize how big this film has gotten. 

Talking about the same Shreyas says,” When I dubbed for the first part, I had never imagined for the film to go so big, and this time when I returned to dub, I knew how huge a project this was. But that particular line, in the end, was what hit me hard, it gave me goosebumps, and that nostalgia of my journey with Pushpa was just amazing to revisit. I am so proud and glad of being associated with this film and I am sure people will love the sequel too.”

As we mentioned, Shreyas has a pretty busy work front as of now, he has Emergency coming up where we will see him play the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, The actor-director-producer is also doing a lot in Marathi cinema and television. Honestly, for us, looks like the sky is the limit for Shreyas.

