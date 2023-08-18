Shruti Haasan posts a story, asks her fans to guess what is she dubbing for!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 12:03
movie_image: 
Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan makes sure she lends complete authenticity to every character she plays. In her upcoming film Salaar where she’s paired opposite Prabhas, Shruti is seen dubbing for Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of the film, in her own voice. 

Shruti is one of the few actors in our industry who is fluent in multiple languages and is known for her voice, note and performances. Shruti believes dubbing in one’s own voice gives unparalleled uniqueness to the role and the character. As per her insta story, the actress is currently in Hyderabad dubbing for the film. As soon as she posted a picture on her social media, there was a lot excitement amongst netizens all across.” Adds a source.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is slated release worldwide on 28th September.

Shruti Haasan Salaar The Prashanth Neel Prabhas Tamil Telugu Hindi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 12:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers show a small jump on Tuesday
MUMBAI: Usually, it happens that on Monday a film’s collection drops and then either on Tuesday it drops further or...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wonderful! Abhinav makes his way through Abhir, Akshara and Abhimanyu to unite in love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
AWW! Here's what made Abhinav Sharma aka Jay Soni EMOTIONAL on the occasion of Rakshabandhan
MUMBAI: Jay Soni became a household name and nation's favourite with his recent stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Anupamaa: Revealed! Anupama comes to know about Nakul taking over, refuses to support
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shruti Haasan posts a story, asks her fans to guess what is she dubbing for!
MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan makes sure she lends complete authenticity to every character she plays. In her upcoming film...
Raksha Bandhan: From fights for the remote to long-distance Rakhi celebrations, celebrities talk about bond with siblings
MUMBAI: Navin PrabhakarFrom childhood arguments over the remote control to playful pranks and hidden belongings, the...
Recent Stories
Dream Girl
Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers show a small jump on Tuesday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dream Girl
Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers show a small jump on Tuesday
Sunny Deol
Must read! Sunny Deol comments on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan, read to know more
Dil Dhadakne Do
Must Read! Raksha Bandhan Special: Five Hindi films that you can watch with your siblings today
Ananya Panday
Exclusive! Ananya Panday on her film with Vikramaditya Motwane, “It’s a great honour for me to have worked with him”
Aarav Kumar
Must Read! Aarav Kumar – the Star Kid who has been away from the limelight
SAKSHI MALIK
Hot! Sakshi Malik flaunts her hotness in denim, take a look