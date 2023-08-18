Shruti Haasan posts a story, asks her fans to guess what is she dubbing for!

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan makes sure she lends complete authenticity to every character she plays. In her upcoming film Salaar where she’s paired opposite Prabhas, Shruti is seen dubbing for Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of the film, in her own voice.

Shruti is one of the few actors in our industry who is fluent in multiple languages and is known for her voice, note and performances. Shruti believes dubbing in one’s own voice gives unparalleled uniqueness to the role and the character. As per her insta story, the actress is currently in Hyderabad dubbing for the film. As soon as she posted a picture on her social media, there was a lot excitement amongst netizens all across.” Adds a source.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is slated release worldwide on 28th September.