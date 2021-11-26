Shruti Haasan rushes to Chennai to be by her father’s side

MUMBAI: Ever since the news of actor-politician Kamal Haasan contracting Covid 19 became public, his legions of fans have been praying day in and day out for his speedy recovery. To everyone’s relief, the superstar is said to be stable and is recovering well. His daughter Shruti Haasan flew to Chennai to be by her dad’s side at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

Though Kamal Haasan continues to be in quarantine, Shruti wanted to be by her dad’s side. She was shooting till now and decided to flew as soon as her work commitments were over. The actress flew to Chennai recently and plans to stay there for the next few days. While, Kamal Haasan is recovering well and continues to be stable.

Professionally, Shruti is gearing up for the release of Salaar opposite Prabhas and a web series on Amazon prime which she is headlining.