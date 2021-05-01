Shruti Hassan open up on her relationship with Santanu Hazarika

MUMBAI: South beauty Shruti Haasan has been winning the hearts of fans with her different avatars in movies. The diva impressed the audience in the film Hey Ram and is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry.

Her performances in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Luck, and Gabbar have given her a good fan base and lots of love and appreciation over the years.

The actress never fails to impress fans with her posts on her social media handle. Be it looking stunning or sharing some major fitness goals, we have seen her doing it all right. She also keeps engaging with her fans with her interactive posts and quizzes.

In recent times one must have noticed that doodle artist Santanu Hazarika is constantly featuring in Shruti Haasan's social media posts. From celebrating each other's birthday to being spotted at the airport together, Shruti Haasan has once again managed to grab eyeballs over her rumored relationship with Santanu Hazarika.

The actress hasn’t yet denied or accepted being in a relationship but the two look happy.

Shruti in an interview to an entertainment portal said that she doesn’t believe in the concept of dating and if she is in a relationship she will never deny it. But she still wants to keep things personal and she grew in front of everyone because of her parents and everyone knows, everything to know so she is not hiding anything but she thinks that she doesn’t need to label it.

She is thankful for the friendship she shared and says he is very talented and unique and she is happy to have that equation in her life.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the action thriller Salaar with superstar Prabhas.

CREDIT: PINKVILLA