Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan review: Don’t miss this new-era rom-com

MUMBAI: Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan stars Ayushman Khurana and Jitendra Kumar and has hit the theatres today. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Manu Rishi.

The film’s plot revolves around the love story of two men who are trying to convince their family to accept their relationship. The film releases alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

Kartik, played by Ayushman Khurana, loves Aman, played by Jitendra Kumar. The couple tries really very hard to convince their families to accept their love over societal issues.

But Amar's parents, played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, are against this relationship and warn them to stay away from each other.

But Kartik is determined to not leave his partner and makes the latter strong enough to make him fight with his familiy. The duo continues to try to convince them about their love.

The highlight of the movie is the performances by the supporting star cast Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo.

The actors have nailed their characters well with their witty one-liners. The best dialogues are delivered by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

The first half is full of comedy, and the story picks up the pace. On the other hand, the second half is a little slow and the story becomes a little slow, but the entertainment factor does not die out. The audience is not bored for a single second.

Director Hitesh Kewalya, who is known for his writing in movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, makes his debut as debutant director in this one and has done a fantastic job. The direction is near perfect, and all the segments are very well captured by him.

The dialogues are the USP of the film and give the movie a comic touch.

Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is an out-and-out family entertainer with lots of funny moments. It is a rollercoaster ride filled with emotions, drama, comedy, love, and a message.

Team TellyChakar gives this Ayushman starrer 3.5/5.