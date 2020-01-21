Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star cast gives fun twist to their names

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over, and the trailer of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar has been released. A coming-of-age love story, the film is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and delivers an important message about homosexuality.

Giving the perfect dose of entertainment and laughter, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan depicts the struggle of its lead actors as they try to convince their families and society about their relationship.

The rom-com also features Maanvi Gagroo, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankhuri Awasthy in pivotal roles.

While Bollywood stars and netizens are already calling the film a blockbuster, it’s now the film’s star cast who decided to go quirky on social media. They have changed their handles.

Ayushmann Khurrana is now Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana, Neena Gupta is Neena Zyada Gupta, Maanvi is Maanvi Zyada Gagroo, Gajraj Rao is Gajraj Zyada Rao, and Aanand L Rai is Aanand L Zyada Rai.

With this, we are assured that the film will be giving all the zyada entertainment we have been waiting for this year.

The film also features Bappi Lahiri’s hit 90s' number Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan already has blockbuster written all over it.

Co-produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the family entertainer is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

SOURCE – E TIMES