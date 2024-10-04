Siblings Day special: From gym buddies to travel partners, here’s why the Sharma Sisters are #SiblingGoals!

MUMBAI: Looking for inspiration to strengthen your sibling bond, this Siblings Day? Look no further than the Sharma sisters - Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma! Their bond goes beyond blood - as best friends and the ultimate #SiblingGoals for many.

These sisters are gym buddies extraordinaire. Whether it's hitting the weights or slaying a yoga session, they motivate each other to stay fit. They've been spotted leaving the gym numerous times, inspiring us to hit the gym ASAP!

What are siblings for, if they can't be your best travel companion, right? The Sharma sisters conquer the world together. From exotic beach vacations to adventurous getaways, their social media is sprinkled with pictures of their vacations together. These memories prove that the best travel companions are often your siblings!

Food is always better shared, and the Sharma sisters know it well. Whether it's a fancy dinner or a quick breakfast run, they enjoy indulging in culinary delights together.

While their social media showcases the glamorous side of their sisterhood, Neha and Aisha have also constantly spoken about their unwavering support for each other. They've navigated the film industry together, offering guidance and encouragement through thick and thin.

So, this Siblings Day, what’s stopping you from taking a page out of the Sharma book - hit the gym, planthat trip, or simply grab a meal together! You might just discover the magic of an incredible sibling bond.