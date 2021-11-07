Siddhant Chaturvedi: Cinema and celebrations have always gone together

MUMBAI: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' cast which comprises Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, are excited to celebrate Diwali after two years.

Siddhant, who gained recognition through his power-packed performance in 'Gully Boy', does not mince his words when he said that cinema and celebrations go hand-in-hand.

He said: "Cinema and celebrations have always gone hand-in-hand. All of us have so many happy memories attached to watching films in cinema halls. It's been two years since we have done that together."

Siddhant said that it has been two years since "we have celebrated as a community".

"We are seeing a glimmer of hope now and I'm certain that people will love to watch great entertainers on the big screen. Let's return to the theatres and enjoy movies the way they are meant to be."

Saif said that as an industry, "we are thrilled to be celebrating Diwali after two years".

"Our industry was the worst hit because of the pandemic and it is bouncing back now. We are confident that audiences will support us and come back to the cinemas to watch good films now that theatres have opened across India."

Rani promises that their film is a "full family entertainer" and it will bring people together for community viewing.

"Movies are meant for a community viewing experience and now we can finally do that again. So, we are sure that audiences will come back to the big screen with their families to watch entertaining films starting this festive season," she added.

Sharvari feels amazing that the cinema halls have re-opened during the festive season.

"The place that entertained everyone at every season, transported everyone to a whole new world, is back this Diwali. It is time that we celebrate movies on the big screen," she added.

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which is set to release on November 19, has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

SOURCE : IANS