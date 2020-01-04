Siddhant Chaturvedi receives 'death threat' for working with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with his rocking performance in Gully Boy, has now been offered a handful of movies. The young actor will soon be seen in Yash Raj’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 and in Excel entertainment’s next.

The actor also bagged a movie with Deepika Padukone and will soon be romancing the beautiful actress, to which a fan said that he will kill Siddarth for romancing Deepika.

The actor said, 'First let me romance her then you kill me,' so that he dies romancing her.

Well there is no doubt that the two will look very good as a pair, and this is the first time they are being paired on the big screen.